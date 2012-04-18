(Adds background)

By Olga Popova

MOSCOW, April 18 Russian real estate investment company O1 Properties on Wednesday announced its intention to float on the London stock exchange and aims to raise at least $400 million, two market sources said.

Sources close to the company had told Reuters in February that it was planning an initial public offering (IPO) to invest in Moscow's booming commercial property market.

O1 Properties plans to hold a roadshow from May 1, one of the market sources said on Wednesday. Global depositary receipts, a proxy for O1's ordinary shares, will be offered by the company itself, along with its main shareholder O1 Group Ltd.

It was not immediately clear how big a stake the Moscow-based company would sell.

The IPO would be Russia's biggest since fertiliser group Phosagro raised $538 million in London just before equity markets collapsed last July.

O1 Properties, set up by former directors at Moscow brokerage Otkritie, owns multi-purpose sites used for offices, restaurants and other leisure activities around the Russian capital.

The group is owned by Boris Mints, also co-owner of Otkritie, Kommersant newspaper reported last year.

The company said it will use the IPO proceeds principally to fund two business centres in Moscow and repay borrowings.

Ruspetro, an oil company with assets in Siberia, raised $250 million in January in the only Russian IPO in the year to date.

Russia's largest gold firm Polyus Gold is also planning a share sale worth between $700 million and $1 billion in late April, sources previously told Reuters. [ID: nL6E8EU2WI]

Morgan Stanley, VTB Capital and UBS Investment Bank will act as joint global coordinators of the O1 listing, the company said. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Erica Billingham)