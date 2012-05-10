BRIEF-Jordan's First Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 2.1 million dinars versus 1.3 million dinars year ago
MOSCOW May 10 Russian real estate investment company O1 Properties intends to suspend its London initial public offering, a financial market source and a source close to the deal told Reuters on Thursday.
The company earlier this month announced a price range of $11-$13 per share for the IPO, eyeing proceeds of about $425 million.
O1 Properties declined to comment. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Additional reporting and writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Melissa Akin)
