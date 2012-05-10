MOSCOW May 10 Russian real estate investment company O1 Properties intends to suspend its London initial public offering, a financial market source and a source close to the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

The company earlier this month announced a price range of $11-$13 per share for the IPO, eyeing proceeds of about $425 million.

O1 Properties declined to comment. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Additional reporting and writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Melissa Akin)