LONDON Aug 1 Telefonica's O2 plans to launch its superfast 4G mobile network in London and two other cities by the end of August, before rolling it out around the country later this year in a bid to catch up with market leader EE.

O2, which was overtaken as the number one mobile operator in Britain when Orange and Deutsche Telekom merged their assets to form EE, said the service would start in London, Leeds and Bradford on Aug. 29.

Another 10 cities will be connected by the end of the year.

EE launched Britain's first 4G services last October, after the regulator allowed it to re-use its existing airwaves, giving it an advantage over its competitors in providing a service that allows consumers to watch video on the go and download content at much faster speeds.

Take-up of its superfast services, which are priced 10-20 percent more than the equivalent 3G tariffs, reached 687,000 in July, and it is targeting 1 million customers by the end of the year.

For Telefonica, Britain will be the second European market where it has offered customers 4G, having already rolled out superfast mobile internet services in Germany and other countries including Brazil.

Vodafone, which is the third biggest operator in Britain, has said it will roll out a 4G offering later this summer.