PRAGUE, July 7 Czech financial group PPF has bought an additional 7.16 percent of the shares in mobile operator O2 Czech Republic, formerly Telefonica Czech Republic, the group said on Monday, without saying what it had paid for the stake.

PPF had acquired a 65.9 percent stake in O2 Czech Republic in January and launched a buyout offer at a price of 295.15 crowns per share in May, which expired last week. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David Holmes)