PRAGUE, April 28 Shareholders of O2 Czech Republic agreed on Tuesday to spin off the infrastructure part of the fixed and mobile telecommunications firm into a new company.

The new firm, CETIN, which will not be publicly traded, contributed about 50 percent of the group's operating profit last year. O2 shareholders will be each given one share in the new firm per one O2 share.

What remains of Czech O2 will continue as a publicly-listed operator, providing voice and data services as well as television.

Shareholders who voted against the spinoff will have the right to sell their shares in the new firm in a buyout offer for a price to be determined by an audit, but likely close to 150 crowns per share determined by a previous evaluation.

The stock closed down 3.5 percent at 195.30 crowns on Tuesday, valuing the whole company at 61.6 billion crowns ($462 million). ($1 = 133.3800 crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Susan Thomas)