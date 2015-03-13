PRAGUE, March 13 O2 Czech Republic's board has decided to call an annual general meeting on April 28 where it will discuss approval of the company's planned spin-off of its telecoms infrastructure assets.

The company said on Friday an official invitation would be published ahead of the meeting.

The Czech telecoms company's board decided last month to go ahead with a plan to spin off the assets into a separate $1.9 billion business.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Susan Thomas)