PRAGUE Dec 8 O2 Czech Republic's shareholders meeting approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, setting the maximum price at 297 Czech crowns, as proposed by the board of the telecommunications company, a spokesman said.

O2 had said in October its share buyback programme would start in January and last up to five years. It can buy as much as 10 percent of its stock, or shares worth 8 billion crowns.

Shares in O2, 84-percent owned by the PPF financial group of the richest Czech, Petr Kellner, traded down 0.9 percent at 251.6 crowns at 1357 GMT on Tuesday.

O2 shares have soared from 45 crowns at the end of May when the firm spun off its large infrastructure assets into a separate firm, CETIN. (Reporting by Robert Muller)