PRAGUE Nov 28 O2 Czech Republic does not have any formal dividend policy but will work to maximise profits, the Czech telecoms group's chief executive was quoted as saying when asked on future dividends.

Czech O2 has been one of the main dividend stocks on the Prague bourse.

The stock has been hit by worries over future dividends, dropping almost 15 percent since the middle of October when the company said its main shareholder, the investment group of the richest Czech Petr Kellner, had requested a loan of up to 24.8 billion crowns ($1.12 billion).

"My primary aim is to maximise profits for the company... Considerations about (our) future at the stock exchange, on how dividends will be paid, are questions that need to be addressed to our majority shareholder," Czech O2 CEO Tomas Budnik told economic news website Roklen24.cz.

The loan to PPF will go to pay off part of debt it took when acquiring a majority stake in the telecoms group from Spain's Telefonica at the start of this year.

In the interview, Budnik also said Czech O2 would pay for using the O2 brand until 2018 in the fourth quarter, which would extend the right to use it by one year, until 2019.

The company has seen a slide in mobile and fixed line revenue in recent years due to growing competition. Budnik said the firm's target was to reverse the trend of falling operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA), which he said could be done within two years. (1 US dollar = 22.2070 Czech crown) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet)