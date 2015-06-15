PRAGUE, June 15 PPF's buyout offer for shares in telecoms companies O2 Czech Republic and CETIN will run until July 13, the Czech investment group said on its website on Monday.

PPF, owned by the Czech Republic's richest man, Petr Kellner, holds majority stakes in both companies. Last week it set a buyout offer price of 78 crowns per share for Czech O2 and 176 crowns for CETIN shares.

Czech O2 were down 2.8 percent at 87.55 crowns in early trading on Monday, while CETIN shares were little changed at 172.60 crowns.

PPF, which holds 84.7 percent of Czech O2 after buying a majority stake from Spain's Telefonica in 2014, spun off the company's infrastructure assets into new firm CETIN on June 1.

PPF's combined offer of 254 crowns for shares in O2 and CETIN is 76 crowns above where O2's stock price traded before the split.

