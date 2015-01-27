PRAGUE Jan 27 O2 Czech Republic has asked to delist its global depositary receipts (GDRs) from the main market of the London Stock Exchange, effective Feb. 28, the telecoms company said on Tuesday.

The Czech company said it requested the move due to low trading volumes that made "the benefit-to-cost ratio unsustainable".

Billionaire Petr Kellner's investment group PPF holds 83 percent of the company after raising its stake through buybacks since it acquired a 65.9 percent share in the company from Spain's Telefonica a year ago.

The company's shares in Prague have come under pressure in recent months due to worries about future dividend payments. In December, shareholders approved extending a loan of up to 24.8 billion crowns ($1.01 billion) to PPF, drawing protests from small shareholders at the company's general meeting.

($1 = 24.5660 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)