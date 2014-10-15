(Adds analysts, details)

PRAGUE Oct 15 Shares in O2 Czech Republic fell by as much as 10 percent on Wednesday and were set for their steepest drop in a year on prospects for dividends to be cut or eliminated after its majority shareholder asked the firm for a big loan.

The biggest Czech telecoms operator said late on Tuesday that shareholder PPF, the investment group of billionaire Petr Kellner, had requested a loan of up to 24.8 billion crowns ($1.2 billion) to pay off part of the debt it took on to buy a stake in O2 Czech Republic earlier this year.

Analysts said the debt that O2 Czech Republic would incur in order to make the loan would not hurt the company, which has more cash than debt. But they said it would hurt minority shareholders.

"We had believed that once a significant growth in debt came, it would be to the benefit of all shareholders in the form of extraordinary dividends and/or a share buyback," Komercni Banka analysts said.

"However, a loan to the biggest shareholder will instead have a negative influence on dividend payments."

The shares were down 7.1 percent at 273.9 crowns at 936 GMT, after earlier falling as low as 262.4 crowns.

PPF took a 65.9 percent stake in O2 Czech Republic from Spain's Telefonica and then acquired a further 7.16 percent in a buyout of minority shareholders in July.

The deal also raises questions about the future for the remaining minority shareholders, who now hold nearly 27 percent of the company.

"(The PPF unit) owning the O2 Czech Republic shares would have enough financial resources after the transaction and would not need a dividend from O2," Ceska Sporitelna analyst Petr Bartek said in a client note.

"The structure of the loan - with interest payment only at maturity - also indicates that PPF does not expect that O2 will have minority shareholders in a long-term horizon."

The request is for a seven-year loan to be repaid along with interest on the maturity date.

O2 Czech Republic said on Tuesday that the board had agreed to draft and prepare steps necessary for the approval of the financial assistance.

It added that "it is assumed that the provision of the financial assistance will be subject to obtaining the resources from external sources".

Shareholders in June approved an 18 crown per share dividend from 2013 profits, down from a 30 crown a share payout the year before, which had included a premium of 10 crowns.

Chief Financial Officer Tomas Kouril said in August that the company did not have a stated dividend policy but would continue to distribute surplus cash to shareholders.

(1 US dollar = 21.7630 Czech crown) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jane Baird)