PRAGUE Feb 27 The board of directors of fixed and mobile services operator O2 Czech Republic has approved to split up the firm into an infrastructure company and a telecommunications operator, the company said on Friday.

The plan, which had been under consideration for some time, was also approved by the supervisory board but still needs approval from shareholders, mainly majority owner PPF, a vehicle of financier Petr Kellner.

The company said shareholders would get one share in new infrastructure firm Ceska Telekomunikacni Infrastruktura per each share in the old firm. The residual O2 Czech Republic will cut nominal share value of each share with nominal value of 87 crowns to 10 crowns.

Shares in the newly created firm will not be listed, the company said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)