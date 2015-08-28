PRAGUE Aug 28 The Czech central bank said on Friday it will look into a spike in the share price of O2 Czech Republic the day before a news website published an interview with an official at the company in which he mentioned a possible shareholder payout.

News website motejlek.com released a two-minute trailer of a taped interview with the O2 official on Tuesday. Shares in the telecom company climbed by more than 13 percent that day after rising 4 percent on Monday, a day when markets were routed by concerns over China.

In the video, O2's supervisory board chairman, Martin Stefunko, said the company could pay shareholders 38 crowns per share in a one-off payment.

"The Czech National Bank (CNB) is dealing with the situation under its standard supervision over trading with investment instruments and fulfilling issuer information obligations set by the capital markets act," the central bank said in an emailed statement.

"If the CNB finds a breach of legal obligations it will act in accordance with the law."

When asked about the central bank's statement, an O2 spokeswoman reiterated the company's statement on Tuesday after the interview was published. In that statement O2 listed key highlights of the interview and confirmed it had the capacity to pay a one-off shareholder remuneration but that no decision had been taken.

The journalist who runs the website, Miroslav Motejlek, in an emailed response to a request for comment from Reuters on Friday, said he respected the right of the central bank to investigate incidents in the capital market.

O2 shares have gained 39 percent this week and were up 5.2 percent on Friday at 227.20 crowns. Some analysts have said it could rise further.

O2 is 85-percent owned by PPF, the investment group of Petr Kellner, the Czech Republic's richest person. It completed a spin-off of its infrastructure assets into a new company this year. (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Susan Fenton)