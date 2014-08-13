PRAGUE Aug 13 Czech financial group PPF plans to split its O2 telecoms company into two parts, a business daily newspaper reported on Wednesday.

It would divide the firm into a fixed lines and infrastructure business, and another business focusing on mobile connection and other services, Hospodarske Noviny said, without stating its sources.

The split could free the company from regulatory oversight which applies to its monopoly in the fixed lines business, the paper added. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Pravin Char)