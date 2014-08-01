PRAGUE Aug 1 Fixed and mobile telephone operator O2 Czech Republic does not have a stated dividend policy but will continue to distribute surplus cash to shareholders, Chief Financial Officer Tomas Kouril told investors on a conference call on Friday.

The firm reiterated its plan to spend up to 5.7 billion crowns ($276.55 million) on investments this year, the same as last year. ($1 = 20.6110 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka)