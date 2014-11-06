Nov 6 O2i Sa

* Jean Thomas Olano and Hubert Saltiel (Holding Hn6 Active) exercise via Financiere Olano 860,895 warrants to subscribe to 286,965 O2I new shares at unit price of 2.20 euros per share

* This represents investment of 631,000 euros

* Financiere Olano's stake in O2I rises from 16 pct to 20 pct Source text: bit.ly/1siCk5E Further company coverage: