Oct 24 O2I SA :

* Says H1 current operating loss is 0.175 million euros versus loss of 0.514 million euros reported last year

* Says H1 revenue is 21.4 million euros, up 8.9 pct

* Sees current operating result to improve strongly in H2 together with other results