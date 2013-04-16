NEW YORK, April 16 Taking advantage of falling yields in a strong collateralized loan obligation market, Oak Hill Advisors LP has refinanced three tranches of a 2011-vintage CLO called OHA Intrepid Leveraged Loan Fund.

This deal marks the first selected tranche refinancing of the year and may portend similar moves from CLO equity owners attempting to offset a wave of downward repricing in their loan portfolios.

CLO equity holders generally benefit from spread widening between loan asset yields and liability costs. But asset yields of the 100 largest leveraged loans in the Thomson Reuters SMi average have fallen from 4.85 percent to 4.66 percent in the face of $29 billion worth of new CLOs raised and $16.2 billion of retail leveraged loan inflows so far this year. Loan yields at the beginning of 2012 were at 5.61 percent.

Older CLOs, particularly those completed in 2011, facing expiring typical two-year call protection should have the ability to lower their funding costs through refinancing to preserve their asset-liability spreads.

This morning, Oak Hill reduced the costs on its highest-rated AAA tranche from 150bp to 92bp over Libor. On its two smaller AA- and A- tranches, the company shaved off 30bp and 25bp, respectively. The remaining two tranches on Oak Hill's Intrepid CLO were not refinanced due to insufficient spread savings, sources said.

Morgan Stanley, the second busiest arranger of new CLOs, helped price the deal for Oak Hill. Other CLO managers have taken larger steps to lower liability costs.

In February, 3i Group had engaged in an analogous transaction in which a legacy CLO called Fraser Sullivan V was folded into a larger CLO named Jamestown II. 3i Group seized on expiring call protection along with a lapsing reinvestment period to move the legacy Fraser Sullivan assets into a new structured vehicle with lower cost liabilities and an equity base that included fresh investors.

Apollo Global Investors refinanced all the liabilities, not just selected tranches, in its ALM Loan 2010-3 CLO that month as well.

"As CLO spreads continue to tighten, we are already beginning to see CLO equity holders explore refinancing as a way to increase cash flows," said Kenneth Kroszner, fixed income strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland. "Equity holders of 2011 and 2012 CLOs would have the most incentive to capitalize on lower current market spreads."