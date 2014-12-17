Dec 17 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd :

* Disposal of Intergenia Holding GMBH

* Announces Oakley Capital Private Equity II and its co-owner Bellaxa AG's agreement to dispose of Intergenia Holding GMBH and its subsidiaries to HEG Co. GMBH ("Host Europe"), for an enterprise value of 210 million euros

* Transaction is expected to generate a 2.5x gross money multiple for funds, with an IRR of 36 percent

* OCIL will receive 21 million euros, which will be applied in pursuance of company's investment policy

* Disposal follows Fund I's agreed divestment of its 13.6 percent stake in Daisy Group Plc ("Daisy") for a gross consideration of 67 million stg