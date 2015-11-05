HONG KONG Nov 5 Howard Marks, co-founder and chairman of Oaktree Capital, the world's largest distressed debt investor, said on Thursday he expects to raise more funds from Chinese high net worth investors to buy distressed debt overseas.

Oaktree was among a few foreign funds and private equity managers that gained approval earlier this year to enter a pilot scheme for the so-called Qualified Domestic Limited Partner (QDLP) programme. Marks said funds raised from Chinese investors went to the Oaktree Opportunities Fund 10 and are being used to buy distressed assets in Europe and the United States.

"We're about done fundraising for that fund," Marks told journalists at the AVCJ Private Equity & Venture Forum 2015 in Hong Kong. "We're absolutely open to doing more. They should be done on a gradual basis." (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)