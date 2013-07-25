By Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, July 25 Private equity firm Oaktree
Capital Group LLC has tapped Goldman Sachs Group
to find a buyer for packaging company Tekni-Plex, in a deal that
could fetch around $800 million, two people familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
The sale would come five years after Oaktree, in partnership
with Avenue Capital Group, acquired a controlling stake in
Tekni-Plex, which makes packaging and tubing materials for
healthcare, food, beverage and other consumer products.
Founded in 1967, Tekni-Plex operates 24 manufacturing sites
across North America, Europe, and Asia and makes products such
as foam egg cartons, aerosol packages, dispensing pump
components and medical tubing.
The company has around $100 million in earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and may fetch eight
times that amount, the people added, asking not to be named
because the matter is not public. Oaktree has yet to launch the
sale process, they added.
Representatives of Oaktree and Goldman declined to comment.
Oaktree, the world's largest distressed debt investor, took
control of Tekni-Plex as part of the company's balance sheet
restructuring.
The investment firm, which had $78.8 billion in assets under
management as of the end of March, invests in distressed debt,
senior loans, high-yield bonds, private equity, convertible
securities, real estate and listed equities.