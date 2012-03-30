* IPO price range between $43 and $46 per Class A unit
* Net proceeds seen at $426.1 mln at mid-point of range
* Founders cash out on part of their ownership
(Recasts with founders' proceeds, adds analyst comment, detail)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Ashutosh Pandey
March 30 Howard Marks and Bruce Karsh,
co-founders of Oaktree Capital Group LLC, could pocket up to
$117.2 million each by selling a slice of their stakes in their
debt-focused private equity firm as a result of an IPO that
could raise up to $595.1 million.
Oaktree, which had $74.9 billion in assets under management
as of the end of 2011, said in a regulatory filing on Friday it
expected its offering of 11.25 million Class A units to be
priced between $43 and $46 apiece.
If all these shares are sold, underwriters have the option
to buy an additional 1.69 million shares with an underwriting
discount applied to the IPO price.
Based on the mid-point of the indicated IPO range, the
company expects net proceeds of $426.1 million. If the
underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase
additional Class A units, the net proceeds will be about $491.2
million, Oaktree said.
It is the third sale of equity in Oaktree. The firm first
sold about 13 percent of itself to its clients in 2004 and then
sold 16 percent of itself for net proceeds of $944.2 million to
outside institutional investors in 2007 in a private placement.
The IPO proceeds will be used to buy back so-called OCGH
units, representing interests in the Oaktree Operating Group,
which holds all of its businesses, assets and employees. Marks
and Karsh own 15.6 percent each of the total OCGH units, Oaktree
said in the filing.
Marks and Karsh are expected to be paid between $101.9
million and $117.2 million depending on whether underwriters
exercise in full their option to purchase additional Class A
units in the IPO, Oaktree added.
The two founders would be lowering their ownership of OCGH
units from 15.6 percent to 14 percent were they to be paid
$101.9 million and to 13.8 percent if they were paid $117.2
million, Oaktree said.
Marks and Karsh will also get money as a result of their
disproportionate interest in the historical incentive income
from certain closed-end funds that held their final closing
before Oaktree's May 2007, the firm added, without disclosing
details.
As a result of the upcoming OCGH unit sale, Marks and Karsh
will also be paid $31.5 million and $31.6 million respectively
as a result of a tax receivable agreement designed to pass on 85
percent of Oaktree's cash savings in tax.
Oaktree expects payments under the tax receivable agreement
in connection with the 2007 private placement, which it started
making in January 2009, to amount to $56.8 million over the next
16 years and warned that payments for future OCGH unit exchanges
were expected to be substantial.
CARLYLE IPO
Marks, 65, and Karsh, 57, founded Los Angeles,
California-based Oaktree in 1995 with four other partners, all
coming from asset manager TCW Group Inc. Marks and Karsh each
had a net worth of $1.5 billion as of March 2012, according to
Forbes.
IPOs can be a lucrative way for founders to cash out on some
on their ownership of their private equity firms. Blackstone
Group's co-founders, Stephen Schwarzman and Peter
Peterson, earned a huge windfall from the firm's IPO in 2007,
pocketing more than $2.4 billion between them.
Carlyle Group has also filed for an IPO, although it has
said its founders will not directly receive any of the proceeds.
Shares of alternative asset managers have generally performed
poorly since their listing, though they have been buoyed by the
recent stock market rally.
"If you look at the stock prices of its peers Blackstone,
KKR & Co and Apollo, they are all up 30 to 40
percent in the last six months, which means the market is much
more receptive right now than it had been in the past," said
Francis Gaskins, a partner at IPODesktop.com.
"It's the right time for Oaktree to go public and also for
Carlyle Group. The sector is up and that's what attracting
them," he added.
Oaktree, which has posted a net loss attributable to the
company for the last four years, has developed a niche for
distressed debt investments. As of the end of 2011, its
closed-end funds had yielded an aggregate gross internal rate of
return of 19.4 percent on over $52 billion of drawn capital.
In its latest filing, Oaktree added BofA Merrill Lynch,
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and six others to its
list of underwriters.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are acting as the
representatives of the underwriters.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Ashutosh Pandey
in Bangalore)