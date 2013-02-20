BRIEF-On Track Innovations says became aware of claim filed in district court against co,unit on March 2- SEC Filing
* On march 2 became aware of claim filed in district court , against co and its unit by USA technologies,
LONDON Feb 20 Oaktree Capital Group LLC : * Countrywide holdings, ltd. on behalf of countrywide announcement of intention
to IPO and list on the London stock exchange * Countrywide offer will comprise an offer of new shares to raise gross primary
proceeds of approximately £200 million * Countrywide - proceeds from the offer will be used to repay certain
outstanding borrowings * Anticipated that countrywide will be included in the ftse UK index series as
a ftse 250 constituent * Source text
* U.S. District court has granted company treble damages related to false claims made by Method Pharmaceuticals, llc, its principal owner
DETROIT, March 6 General Motors Co’s deal on Monday to sell its European operations to France's PSA Group doubles down on a bet that the company can win by being less global but more profitable in an auto industry increasingly dependent on software and services.