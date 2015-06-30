LAGOS, June 30 Nigeria's Oando has agreed to sell a 60 percent stake in its downstream business to a consortium of investors including Vitol for $276 million, the energy company said on Tuesday.

Oando, which is transitioning from being a marketer of refined petroleum products into an oil and gas explorer, completed the acquisition of ConocoPhillips's upstream oil and gas business in Nigeria last year. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by David Clarke)