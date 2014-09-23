PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LAGOS, Sept 23 Nigerian energy firm Oando Plc plans to increase its oil production capacity to 100,000 barrels per day over the next five years after completing the acquisition of ConocoPhillips' Nigerian assets for $1.5 billion in July.
Oando Chief Executive Wale Tinubu said in a statement on Tuesday that production capacity was currently 42,500 bpd and that the company would grow through future acquisitions as it seeks to increase market share in Africa's top oil exporter.
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.
* Western Energy Services underlines offer premium and looks to "cut through noise" around its agreement with Savanna Energy Services Corp