LONDON Oct 5 Nigerian-based oil producer Oando
wants to double its oil output by 2019, targeting
assets likely to be shed by majors hit by the crude price drop.
Chief Executive Wale Tinubu told Reuters in an interview on
Monday the retreat among the world's major producers from the
onshore Nigerian oil industry would likely leave a lot of assets
on the market.
"When you compare the size of the resource base (the majors)
have in Africa vis-à-vis the rest of the world, it's clear that
they will have to do Nigerian divestments and we are the natural
buyer of choice," he said.
Oando, which produces some 50,000 barrels of oil a day,
already bought ConocoPhillips' Nigerian assets for $1.5
billion in July last year, with a view to meeting its target of
hitting 100,000 bpd by 2019.
"We are driven, we are keen and we are on the lookout for
opportunities and we are confident of securing opportunities
towards increasing our reserve base and our production," he
said.
The price of oil has halved to below $50 a barrel
over the last 12 months, as global supply has outstripped
demand.
"We're betting on an eventual oil price rise and we see the
best time for securing those reserves as being now and not when
the market rebounds," Tinubu said.
Nigerian onshore oil projects have been plagued by
industrial scale oil theft, security problems and oil spills,
the latter having become a growing legal liability for major oil
companies.
Nigeria is Africa's largest oil producer and contributes
some 2 million barrels a day to total world supply.
Shell has already sold some of its Nigerian
oilfields and said last week it will focus its future
investments there on natural gas. Its French peer Total
agreed in March to sell a stake in an onshore oilfield
to Nigeria's Aiteo Eastern E&P.
Local oil producer Afren Plc, which went into administration
in July, owns oilfields in Nigeria, but Tinubu said Oando was
not considering them.
"We looked at it but we're not really interested. It doesn't
satisfy our criteria we believe there are many better
opportunities out there," he said.
