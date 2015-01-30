SAO PAULO Jan 30 Brazilian construction group
OAS SA, struggling with rampant debt and the impact of a
corruption probe on a key client, said on Friday that it plans
to appeal a court decision seizing some of the shares it owns in
infrastructure firm Invepar SA.
In a statement to Reuters, OAS said it has yet to be
notified of the decision by a Sao Paulo Justice Court judge to
seize 8.9 percent of the shares it owns in Invepar.
"We understand that the ruling was made based on incomplete
information provided by the plaintiffs and that in no way
reflect our ongoing efforts," the statement said. "At no moment
did OAS attempt to give preferential treatment to any creditor,
nor transfer assets in order to deplete its equity."
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Crosby)