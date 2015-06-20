BRASILIA, June 20 Brazilian engineering and
construction conglomerate OAS S.A. late on Friday
unveiled a restructuring plan to a Sao Paulo court, the latest
step in a plan to avert bankruptcy amid a corruption scandal at
Petróleo Brasileiro SA.
The plan, which still needs approval by the court, laid out
two scenarios for the restructuring of about 8 billion reais
($2.5 billion) in debt, both counting on proceeds from asset
sales and a debtor-in-possession (DIP) loan. OAS had until June
22 to present a plan.
In a statement, OAS also said it will seek a repayment
agreement with some holders of senior notes due 2019 and 2021,
and perpetual notes, total ling about $1.775 billion in
principal. OAS signed confidentiality agreements with the
noteholders to facilitate the discussions.
The company is also seek a DIP loan to continue operating
amid the bankruptcy protection plan, the company statement said.
After OAS meets with creditors, the judge overseeing the
bankruptcy process may free up a DIP loan of 800 million reais
($259 million) as early as June 26, according to a source with
knowledge of the matter.
OAS filed for bankruptcy protection in March after
refinancing stalled, shutting access to capital markets after
prosecutors accused it of participating in a corruption scheme
at state-run oil producer and key client Petrobras. OAS has
denied any wrongdoing.
The corruption scandal centered on Petrobras involves
billions of reais in contracts between the oil firm and more
than two dozen contractors. Also taking a toll on OAS is this
year's economic downturn, government austerity and a slumping
currency.
($1 = 3.09 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by W Simon)