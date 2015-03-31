UPDATE 1-Xenon Pharmaceuticals' acne drug fails mid-stage study
March 24 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday it would abandon its acne drug, after it failed to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study.
SAO PAULO, March 31 Grupo OAS filed for bankruptcy protection for nine of its units on Tuesday as the heavily indebted Brazilian engineering conglomerate struggles with an economic slowdown, government austerity, a slumping currency and corruption allegations.
Under terms of the petition, which OAS filed in a São Paulo state court, the company sought creditor protection for Construtora OAS SA, OAS SA, OAS Imóveis SA, SPE Gestão e Exploração de Arenas Multiuso, OAS Empreendimentos SA, OAS Infraestrutura SA, OAS Investments Ltd, OAS Investments GmbH e OAS Finance Ltd.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)
March 24 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday it would abandon its acne drug, after it failed to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study.
* US Concrete Inc- Joseph C. 'Jody' Tusa, Jr, Co's senior vice president and CFO, has resigned from his positions with co effective as of July 1, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2myQYhH) Further company coverage: