SAO PAULO, April 2 A Brazilian state court
accepted a bankruptcy protection request filed by engineering
conglomerate Grupo OAS for nine of its units, in the largest
corporate failure yet related to the snowballing Petróleo
Brasileiro SA corruption scandal.
The decision on Thursday by Judge Daniel Carnio Costa at São
Paulo State's 1st District of Judicial Recoveries allows Grupo
OAS to begin steps to renegotiate about 8 billion reais ($2.5
billion) in debt, according to a statement. OAS has 60 days to
present a debt restructuring proposal to all creditors.
OAS said that every debt incurred from the start of April
will be fully repaid, while the bankruptcy protection
proceedings will not imperil the payment of salaries and work
benefits for the group's 100,000 employees. The Brazilian unit
of Alvarez & Marsal Holdings LLC was picked as advisor for the
bankruptcy.
The group's decision to enter bankruptcy proceedings on
Tuesday was endorsed by creditors and is considered as a
prerequisite to restructure OAS' debt with banks, suppliers and
bondholders. Plans to obtain a debtor-in-possession loan and
talks to sell key assets are at an advanced stage, executives
told Reuters that day.
Grupo OAS has struggled for months with the impact of a
corruption investigation at state-controlled oil producer
Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras. Findings by prosecutors
that OAS paid bribes to win contracts undercut the builder's
access to financing.
The corruption scandal at Petrobras is considered as
Brazil's biggest ever, affecting billions of reais in contracts
between the oil firm and more than two dozen contractors. An
economic downturn, government austerity and a slumping currency
also took their toll on OAS in recent months.
OAS follows rivals Alumini Engenharia SA and Galvão
Engenharia SA, which filed for bankruptcy protection in recent
months as the scandal escalated. Prosecutors say the three firms
were part of a cartel of about two dozen firms that paid bribes
to Petrobras executives and politicians in exchange for
contracts.
