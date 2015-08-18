UPDATE 1-German billionaire readies sale of skin patch maker LTS - sources
* LTS was valued at 1.2 bln euros in 2014 deal (Adds details on LTS's business, rivals, potential buyers, owners' previous attempt to sell)
SAO PAULO Aug 18 Brazil's OAS Investimentos said on Tuesday it had received five non-binding proposals for its stake in Invepar, which is part of the consortium that runs São Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport.
OAS Investimentos said in a document the best of those proposals have offered about 2 billion reais ($588 million) for the stake. OAS, currently under bankruptcy protection, declined to give the names of potential bidders or the terms of the proposals.
($1 = 3.46 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* LTS was valued at 1.2 bln euros in 2014 deal (Adds details on LTS's business, rivals, potential buyers, owners' previous attempt to sell)
NEW YORK, April 6 HSB Ventures Inc, the venture capital subsidiary of German reinsurer Munich Re, has led a $45 million investment in Trov, a U.S.-based technology startup that provides on-demand insurance.
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: