BRIEF-Asit Biotech to appoint Gerd Zettlmeissl as Chairman of the Board
* Asit Biotech announces the appointment of Gerd Zettlmeissl as CO's new Chairman of the Board
Aug 6 Oasis Petroleum Inc said it could honor North Dakota's new restrictions on natural gas flaring and had connected 96 percent of its wells in the state to gathering lines.
"We have worked hard to connect wells, and we're confident in our ability to meet the state regulations," Oasis President Taylor Reid said on a Wednesday conference call with investors.
North Dakota announced new restrictions last month on the amount of natural gas producers can burn, saying they must find a way to process it or risk production curtailments.
Oasis posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday night.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Asit Biotech announces the appointment of Gerd Zettlmeissl as CO's new Chairman of the Board
SINGAPORE, March 20 Asian stocks were mixed on Monday in thin trade, following Wall Street's declines and the G20's decision to drop a pledge to avoid trade protectionism, while the Federal Reserve's less hawkish-than-expected comments continued to weigh on the dollar.
* Co and Morningstar Inc collaborate in European indices and derivatives launch