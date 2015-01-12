Jan 11 Hedge fund SPO Partners & Co has boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc to 11.9 percent from 9.6 percent to become the North Dakota oil producer's largest shareholder, according to regulatory filings.

SPO, headed by investor John Scully, bought 2.1 million shares of Oasis across three separate transactions on Jan. 7, 8 and 9.

The transactions, which were reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late on Friday, boosted SPO's stake in Oasis to 11.5 million shares.

SPO has been steadily increasing its stake in Houston-based Oasis since the end of December, filings show.

The purchases make SPO the only Oasis shareholder with more than 10 percent of the company's stock. Paulson & Co is the second-largest Oasis shareholder, with roughly 9.9 million shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares of Houston-based Oasis have dropped roughly 63 percent in the past year in tandem with a plunge in the U.S. benchmark price of crude oil amidst global oversupply of crude.

Oasis is involved in the Bakken shale formation, one of the largest oil reserves in the world. The company is the ninth-largest oil producer in North Dakota, with roughly 50,000 barrels of crude produced each day in October, the latest month for which data is available.

An Oasis representative was not available to comment. Calls to SPO Partners were not immediately returned.

SPO, with roughly $8.7 billion in assets, also holds large positions in Charles Schwab Corp and Charter Communications Inc. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)