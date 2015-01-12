MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WILLISTON, N.D. Jan 12 North Dakota oil producer Oasis Petroleum is "happy to have" hedge fund SPO Partners & Co as its largest shareholder, Chief Executive Tommy Nusz said in an interview on Monday.
SPO has been steadily increasing its stake in the company since December, with more than 2 million shares alone bought late last week. The transactions gave SPO an 11.9 percent stake in Oasis.
"We've got a good relationship with them and we're happy to have them as a shareholder," Nusz told Reuters.
SPO and Oasis have not had a discussion about any possible company transaction, Nusz said.
An SPO representative was not available to comment. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.