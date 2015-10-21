(Corrects throughout to show Oasis seeks restrictions on access
to second-lien debt)
WILLISTON, N.D. Oct 21 Oasis Petroleum Inc
said on Wednesday it has asked its bondholders to
restrict its ability to take on second-lien debt, a step
designed to help it maintain access to an existing credit line
during the downturn in crude oil prices.
As part of the request, Oasis said it would cap its secured
borrowing base at $1.53 billion, which should assuage fears the
company is becoming too levered.
Banks had cut the Houston-based company's credit line by 10
percent earlier this month to $1.53 billion, the largest
reduction yet this autumn of an oil producer's access to debt
markets.
As of early October, Oasis had only drawn about $155 million
on the credit line, and the company wants to continue to be able
to access the remainder should it be needed.
The company announced in a press release on Thursday that it
is asking bondholders for changes to several provisions of
existing loan documents, including adding, deleting or revising
parts that generally "restrict Oasis' ability to incur
second-lien indebtedness."
The press release caused confusion initially, as some
paragraphs seemed to indicate the company was actually asking
for permission to seek second-lien debt, rather than asking for
changes to existing covenants to prevent such a step, according
to analysts consulted by Reuters.
Oasis declined to provide a copy of the detailed forms sent
to bondholders. Representatives for Wells Fargo, the
solicitation agent for Oasis, were not immediately available to
comment.
Second-lien debt is secured, albeit on a junior basis,
unlike unsecured bonds.
Oasis has given bondholders until Oct. 26 to respond. The
company needs bondholders representing a majority of outstanding
notes to approve the request.
Low oil prices curtail the oil industry's cash flow and
loans help producers cover any shortfall between cash flow and
expenses as they wait for a price recovery. The price of crude
has fallen about 50 percent since the summer of 2014.
Oasis, which operates in North Dakota's Bakken shale
formation, is set to report third-quarter results on Nov. 3.
The company's stock fell 4.1 percent on Wednesday alongside
a drop in U.S. crude oil futures.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Alan Crosby and Chizu
Nomiyama)