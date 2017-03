WILLISTON, N.D. Oct 20 Oasis Petroleum Inc resumed efforts on Tuesday morning to plug an out-of-control North Dakota well that has leaked oil, saltwater and natural gas since last weekend, hoping to have it plugged by this afternoon, a spokesman said.

More than 67,000 gallons of oil have leaked from the well so far. Law enforcement and federal regulators have closed several roads around the site due to concerns of the effects of leaking gas. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)