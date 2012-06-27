June 27 Oasis Petroleum Inc. on Wednesday sold $400 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $300 million.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, RBC, UBS, RBS, and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: OASIS PETROLEUM INC. AMT $400 MLN COUPON 6.875 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 6.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/02/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 526 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS (Editing by James Dalgleish)