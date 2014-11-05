Nov 5 North Dakota oil producer Oasis Petroleum
Inc will cut capital spending and limit spending to core
wells if crude oil prices stay below $80 per barrel for
an extended time, executives said on Wednesday.
The company, considered a "pure-play" investment the
second-largest oil producing state by Wall Street, posted
lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday evening, citing
performance challenges and weak weather.
The results added to investor concern about the company
amidst falling oil prices, down more than 25 percent in the past
three months. Prices were up slightly on Wednesday, trading at
around $78 per barrel.
If prices stay below $80 for an extended period of time, the
company will pull back on spending except for wells that "have
the most price resiliency and where we have the most mature
infrastructure," Chief Financial Officer Michael Lou said on a
conference call with investors.
Prices below $70 would further affect production, Lou said.
"Given the uncertainty on oil prices, it is a bit too early
to discuss specific spending for 2015," Chief Executive Officer
Tommy Nusz told investors. "However, protecting our balance
sheet by executing on our plan is very important to us and we
can manage that to our capital plan on our hedged profile."
Shares of Oasis fell 4.1 percent to $25.82 in afternoon
trading. The stock has fallen 45 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Williston, North Dakota;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)