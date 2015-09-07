China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
STOCKHOLM, Sept 7 Sweden's Oasmia Pharmaceutical has increased the estimated price range for its listing on Nasdaq in the United States to between $5.25 and $8.25 per depositary share, an SEC filing published late on Friday showed.
The previously given price range was $3.50 to $5.50 per ADS (American Depositary Share), in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 14.
YANGON, April 1 Myanmar is training up hundreds of midwives in an effort to reduce the number of women who die in childbirth, one of many social policy reforms launched by the country as it emerges from decades of military rule.