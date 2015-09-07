STOCKHOLM, Sept 7 Sweden's Oasmia Pharmaceutical has increased the estimated price range for its listing on Nasdaq in the United States to between $5.25 and $8.25 per depositary share, an SEC filing published late on Friday showed.

The previously given price range was $3.50 to $5.50 per ADS (American Depositary Share), in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 14.

Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Terje Solsvik)