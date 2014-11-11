BRIEF-Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances board recommends FY cash dividend
March 12 Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries And Medical Appliances Corp:
STOCKHOLM Nov 11 Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab
* Oasmia pharmaceutical ab announces a fully committed and underwritten rights issue of approximately sek 176 million.
* Subscription price is SEK 18.0 per new share
* During the next twelve months, Oasmia expects to have a capital requirement consisting of costs and investments that amounts to slightly more than SEK 230 million. Further company coverage:
March 12 Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries And Medical Appliances Corp:
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.