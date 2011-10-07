* Food companies struggling to contain higher costs
* Oat discount to other crops may boost demand, cut area
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct 7 North American oat
stocks look to fall to a near-record low next year, tightening
milling supplies used in breakfast cereals such as Cheerios
even as food companies struggle to contain input costs.
Relatively high prices of commodities including corn, sugar
and cocoa have for the past year left food companies facing the
dilemma of whether to absorb the costs or pass them to
consumers.
The outlook for thin oat supplies next year and the
predictable bounce in prices, however, is due to how relatively
cheap the grain is currently.
Oat prices have tumbled about 18 percent this year and look
to strain supplies in two ways.
Their low cost may lift demand from the U.S. horse-feeding
industry that is already eager to avoid paying a hefty premium
for corn, another feed grain, said oat industry analyst Randy
Strychar of Oatinsight.com.
Oats have also lost price ground to canola and wheat -- the
two biggest Canadian crops -- and may fall out of favor with
farmers deciding in early 2012 what they will plant, he said.
"It doesn't look good for oats next year," Strychar said.
Canada is by far the world's biggest oat exporter, shipping
nearly 2 million tonnes annually, and supplies U.S. millers
such as General Mills (GIS.N), Quaker Oats (PEP.N) and Ralcorp
RAH.N to make cereals, oatmeal and granola bars.
Millers have covered their supply needs through 2011, but
next year looks worrisome, said Terry Tyson, grain procurement
manager for Grain Millers Inc, which has Canadian and U.S. oat
mills that make oat products for food companies.
"In the back of your mind, you're thinking, 'It's going to
tighten up'," Tyson said from Yorkton, Saskatchewan. "That is
exactly what we worry about, that (farmers) aren't going to
have the incentive to plant."
CHEWING THROUGH SUPPLIES
It will not take long for millers and the U.S.
horse-feeding industry to chew through supplies after Canadian
farmers harvested a third straight small crop this autumn.
But with millers well-stocked for now, oats fell to the
biggest discount versus corn in at least three years in late
August, before corn prices weakened and narrowed the gap to
about US$2.80 per bushel over oats.
Strychar expects North American crop-year ending stocks
next summer to fall to 1.419 million tonnes, the smallest in
five years. Canadian stocks are seen tumbling to 750,000
tonnes, according to the federal agriculture department.
Cash and futures prices have not yet risen to reflect next
year's supply worries, but thin stocks would eventually push up
prices right through the supply chain, Tyson said.
"If higher prices persist, then prices on the shelf go
up."
General Mills raised breakfast cereal prices in November
last year and food companies in general have kept a close eye
on rising commodity costs, said Erin Lash, an analyst at
Morningstar Inc in Chicago who follows the food industry.
Food companies hedge costs and buy much of their inputs
through forward purchases, blunting some of the impact when
prices rise.
But at some point, food companies recoup higher costs by
raising retail prices, trimming expenses or reducing how much
product goes into a package, Lash said.
"They have several weapons in their arsenal when it comes
to offsetting commodity costs. They can raise prices, but
that's something they try to avoid doing."
Commodity prices have eased in the past month on jitters
about the global economy, but it is unclear whether that trend
will last long enough to ease costs for food companies, Lash
said.
Much depends on how large a crop western Canadian farmers
plant in 2012, and there's a new variable to consider.
The Canadian government plans to dismantle the Canadian
Wheat Board's marketing monopoly over western wheat and barley
starting with the 2012/13 crop -- which farmers plant in
spring.
An open market may make those grains more attractive to
farmers than oats, Strychar said, but others said it is unclear
how the marketing change will factor into the planting mix.
