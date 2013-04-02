(Corrects paragraph 1 to say Obagi is a cosmetic products maker, not a laser device maker)

April 2 Neurological and dermatology drugs maker Merz Pharma Group offered to buy cosmetic products maker Obagi Medical Products Inc for $383.5 million, topping a bid by Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc last month.

Merz's offer of $22 per share represents a premium of 11 percent to Valeant's offer of $19.75. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)