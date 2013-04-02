BRIEF-Galena Biopharma engages Canaccord Genuity to advise on strategic alternatives
* Galena biopharma engages Canaccord Genuity to advise on strategic alternatives
NEW YORK, April 2 Obagi Medical Products Inc : * Shares up 15.7 percent premarket after bid from merz pharma
* Galena biopharma engages Canaccord Genuity to advise on strategic alternatives
DARMSTADT, Germany, March 9 Germany's Merck KGaA on Thursday said it was seeking a buyer for its biosimilars unit, confirming a Reuters report in October.
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.