BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
NEW YORK, April 3 Obagi Medical Products Inc : * Shares up 8.8 percent premarket after Valeant sweetens bid
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Disappointments from Capita, Travis Perkins weigh (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices at close)
* Transaction seeks to take place by end of Q2 of fiscal year 2017