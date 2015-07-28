ADDIS ABABA, July 28 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Tuesday said Africa needed to create more jobs for its young
people in order to avoid instability and disorder, adding that
the United States offered "real economic partnerships" to
Africa.
"We need only look to the Middle East and North Africa to
see that large numbers of young people with no jobs and stifled
voices can fuel instability and disorder," Obama said, according
to a text of his speech to the African Union in Ethiopia.
Obama said the United States offered Africa an economic
partnership which is not simply based on building infrastructure
with foreign labour or extracting Africa's natural resources.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Aaron Maasho; Writing by Drazen
Jorgic; Editing by Alison Williams)