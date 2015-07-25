* Obama on first visit to Kenya as president
* Security likely to be high on agenda
* Kenya hit by spate of Islamist attacks
By Jeff Mason and Edith Honan
NAIROBI, July 25 U.S. President Barack Obama
told African entrepreneurs in Kenya on Saturday they could help
counter violent ideologies and drive growth in Africa, and said
governments had to help by ensuring the rule of law was upheld
and by tackling corruption.
Obama was addressing a Global Entrepreneurship Summit at the
start of the first presidential visit to Kenya, his father's
homeland and the biggest economy in east Africa, which has been
hit by a spate of attacks by Somali Islamist group al Shabaab.
Security was expected to top the agenda in talks later on
Saturday with President Uhuru Kenyatta but Obama is also keen to
increase business ties with Africa, where China overtook the
United States as the continent's biggest trade partner in 2009.
"Africa is on the move. Africa is one of the fastest growing
regions in the world," Obama told the conference, where he was
greeted by applause when he began with the words "Jambo", the
Swahili for "hello". "It is wonderful to be back in Kenya."
"Entrepreneurship offers a positive alternative to the
ideologies of violence and division that can all too often fill
the void when young people don't see a future for themselves."
He said government had a vital role on issues such as
establishing the rule of law and curbing corruption, citing two
issues often cited by businesses as major obstacles. He said
more had to be done to help new firms secure capital.
An array of technology and other companies have started up
in recent years in Africa in a bid to shift the continent away
from a traditional focus of commodity exports, but entrepreneurs
often complain they cannot find affordable capital.
"Africa is open for business," Kenyatta said in his opening
in which he welcomed the U.S. president. "It is the time for a
new generation of Africans to promote inclusive prosperity."
The annual U.S.-sponsored conference was being held for the
first time in Sub-Saharan Africa at a U.N. compound in Nairobi.
Obama will later pay tribute to victims and survivors of the
1998 bombing by Islamist militants of the U.S. Embassy in
Nairobi. After that attack the embassy was moved to a site next
to the U.N. compound.
On Saturday evening, he will hold talks with Kenyatta before
attending a state dinner. Discussions are expected to focus on
security and counter-terrorism cooperation.
"Proud to be the first American president to visit Kenya.
Happy to see family, and to talk with young Kenyans about the
future," Obama wrote on his Twitter account after arriving on
Friday and meeting members of his extended family for dinner.
Some Africans complain that Obama, whose father is buried in
western Kenya, has not given paid enough attention to the
continent during his presidency. Obama has sought to change that
perception, in part by hosting African leaders in Washington
last year.
(Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Edmund
Blair; Editing by Mark Heinrich)