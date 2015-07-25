* Obama on first visit to Kenya as president
* E.African state is homeland of Obama's father
* U.S., Kenya efforts helping contain Somali Islamists
* On gays, Kenyan leader says not all U.S. values shared
(Recasts with comments from Obama, Kenyatta at news conference)
By Jeff Mason and Edith Honan
NAIROBI, July 25 President Barack Obama told
Kenya on Saturday the United States was ready to work more
closely in the battle against Somalia's Islamist group al
Shabaab, but chided his host on gay rights and said no African
state should discriminate over sexuality.
Obama also said during his first visit as president to his
father's homeland that Kenya had to tackle corruption by showing
it was prosecuting culprits, saying it would spur growth. Graft
is cited as a major obstacle to business across Africa.
The U.S. president has been seeking to strengthen business
ties with a continent that is home to some of the world's
fastest growing economies. Earlier on Saturday he addressed a
U.S.-sponsored conference to encourage entrepreneurs.
But security was high on the agenda in talks with his
counterpart President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose country has suffered
a spate of attacks by al Shabaab militants.
"We have been able to decrease their effective control
within Somalia, and have weakened those networks operated within
this region of east Africa," Obama told a joint news conference,
adding Washington would give more training and funding to Kenya.
But, when Obama spoke on gay rights, he said discriminating
against people for their sexual orientation eroded freedoms.
"As an African American in the United States I am painfully
aware of the what happens when people are treated differently,"
he said, adding "bad things happen" when such a path was
followed.
Kenya, like many African states, outlaws homosexual
relations. Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto, who attended
talks with Obama, said in May there was "no room" for gays in
Kenya.
Kenyatta, who welcomed the united stance on security, said
America and Kenya did not see eye-to-eye on all matters, saying
gay rights were not "foremost on the minds" of Kenyans.
"There are some things that we must admit we don't share -
our culture, our societies don't accept," Kenyatta said.
AFRICA ON THE MOVE
The news briefing followed talks at State House, which were
also attended by Ruto, who faces charges at the International
Criminal Court that he fomented ethnic killings after Kenya's
disputed 2007 election. He denies them. Kenyatta faced similar
charges, but they have been dropped.
Obama earlier addressed the Global Entrepreneurship Summit
to boost U.S. ties with a continent where China overtook the
United States as the continent's biggest trade partner in 2009.
"Africa is on the move. Africa is one of the fastest growing
regions in the world," Obama told the conference, where he was
greeted by applause as he began with the words "Jambo", the
Swahili for "hello". "It is wonderful to be back in Kenya."
He told delegates governments had to establish the rule of
law and tackle corruption.
At the news conference, Obama commended the government for
its efforts against graft efforts and said corruption "may be
the biggest impediment to Kenya growing faster."
Kenya's economy is expected to grow by about 6 percent this
year. The economy of Ethiopia, Obama's next stop, is forecast to
expand by more than 10 percent, although right groups say Addis
Ababa's achievements are at the expense of political freedom.
Earlier on Saturday, Obama laid a wreath to victims of the
1998 bombing by Islamist militants of the U.S. Embassy. The site
of the attack in central Nairobi is now a memorial park.
Kenya has been hit by a spate of attacks in the past two
years launched by the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab. In 2013, the
militants assaulted Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall, leaving at
least 67 people dead. In April, gunmen attacked a university in
Kenya's northeast near the Somali border, killing 148 people.
After arriving on Friday evening, Obama had dinner with his
Kenyan relatives, saying he had not met some of them. "There
were lengthy explanations in some cases of the connections," he
said smiling, adding: "Mostly we were just catching up."
Some Africans complain that Obama, whose father is buried in
western Kenya, has not paid enough attention to the continent in
his presidency. Obama has sought to change that perception, in
part by hosting African leaders in Washington last year.
(Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Edmund
Blair; Editing by Ros Russell)