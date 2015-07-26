* Obama makes first trip by U.S. president to Kenya
* Security and business ties high on agenda for visit
* Obama draws on his experience in speech to Kenyans
By Jeff Mason and Edith Honan
NAIROBI, July 26 Barack Obama told Kenyans on
Sunday on his first presidential trip to his father's homeland
that there was "no limit to what you can achieve" but said they
had to deepen democracy, tackle corruption and end exclusion
based on gender or ethnicity.
After political talks on Saturday with President Uhuru
Kenyatta on security and business, his speech to a packed sports
hall in Nairobi struck a personal note, talking of his own
experience and Kenya's in the five decades since independence.
"I'm here as president of a country that sees Kenya as an
important partner. I'm here as a friend who wants Kenya to
succeed," he said, after being introduced by his sister Auma
Obama to a crowd who had secured tickets to attend.
To a mixture of applause and laughter, he described being
picked up at the airport on his first visit to Kenya in the
1980s by his sister in an old VW Beetle that often broke down.
This time, he arrived on Air Force One and travelled in the
president's armoured car nicknamed "the Beast."
"When it comes to the people of Kenya, particularly the
youth, I believe there is no limit to what you can achieve," he
said, but he told Kenyans building their nation and the economy
required personal effort and responsibility.
On corruption, an issue often blamed for holding back
investment, Obama said money spent on bribes would be better
paid to someone "doing an honest day's work".
Referring to ethnic fighting in which 1,200 people died
after a disputed 2007 election, he told Kenyans that politics
based on ethnicity was "doomed to tear a country apart."
He also warned Kenya would "not succeed if it treats women
and girls as second-class citizens."
Obama spoke of Kenya's challenge in dealing with attacks by
the Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab, and promised the
United States would stand by Kenya as a "partner". On Saturday,
he offered extra counter-terrorism training and funds.
Kenya's tourist industry has been hammered by attacks by al
Shabaab, who raided a Nairobi shopping mall in 2013 and attacked
a university in the northeast in April. Hundreds were killed in
those and other attacks.
Obama, whose father is buried in western Kenya, wants to
boost business ties with Africa, one of the world's fastest
growing regions. China overtook the United States as the biggest
trader partner in 2009.
"The future of Africa is up to Africans," he told the crowd
at the sports hall.
"It was awesome. It was really inspiring especially for us
young people," said Bramwel Rotich, a 24-year-old student, after
the speech.
After Kenya, Obama will travel to Ethiopia, a nation brought
to its knees by famine in the 1980s that now boasts some of the
fastest economic growth rates in Africa.
