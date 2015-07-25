UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
NAIROBI, July 25 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Saturday that the United States and Kenya needed to work together more closely to combat the Somali Islamist group al Shabaab.
This included increased intelligence sharing, Obama said, speaking during a visit to Kenya.
(Reporting by Edmund Blair, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.