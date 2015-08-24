By Julia Edwards
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 24 President Barack Obama, fresh
from vacation and nine rounds of golf on Martha's Vineyard, is
launching into a busy two weeks promoting renewable energy and
his nuclear deal with Iran.
With the U.S. presidential election campaign and China's
stock market dominating headlines, Obama was set to speak on
Monday in Las Vegas on clean energy, then travel to New Orleans
on Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
As he stepped off Air Force One in Washington on Sunday
night, savoring the last moments of family time, Obama held the
hand of his eldest daughter Malia, who will soon start her final
year of high school in Washington before going to university.
The final 16 months of Obama's presidency will likely be
overshadowed by the 2016 presidential campaign and while
Congress does not appear willing to tackle difficult issues,
Obama has a to-do list.
At Senator Harry Reid's National Clean Energy Summit in Las
Vegas, Obama will promote steps that the White House announced
on Monday to try to shift U.S. energy away from carbon-producing
sources such as coal and toward renewables such as solar.
The steps, taken as executive actions, include increased
loan guarantees for renewable energy developers and help for
homeowners with solar power installations.
Taking his climate change message further afield, Obama will
leave on Aug. 31 for a four-day trip to Alaska to focus on the
effects of a warming climate on the Arctic.
Back in Washington, Congress will not return from its long
summer vacation for two more weeks. When it does, lawmakers will
have until Sept. 17 to act on a U.S.-led international deal
backed by Obama to limit Iran's nuclear capabilities in exchange
for easing economic sanctions on that country.
Obama has steadily built support for the agreement in the
Senate. On Sunday, it won the endorsement of Reid, the
Democrats' leader in the Senate. On Monday, Democratic Senator
Debbie Stabenow also came out in favor of it.
In coming weeks, the White House was also expected to send
to Congress a plan for transitioning detainees out of the U.S.
military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
